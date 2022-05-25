Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut

Honda CR-V's hybrid powertrain is claimed to have been improved to ensure better performance.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 25 May 2022, 10:02 AM
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.

Honda has formally teased the new generation CR-V in a series of images. Besides partially showing the front fascia and rear profile of the compact crossover, the teaser images also reveal that the new CR-V will come with a hybrid powertrain. The Japanese auto manufacturer has revealed that it will launch the next-generation CR-V and the CR-V Hybrid later this year.

(Also Read: Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details)

Speaking about its visual appearance, sporting a dark blue colour theme, the 2022 Honda CR-V look sharper and sportier than before. It gets more dark accents than chrome trims. The headlamps have become sleeker in the new model, similar to what was showcased in the Prologue electric crossover. The front grille with a bold mesh pattern comes with vast slots, while the lower corner gets dark accents with air intakes. The wing mirrors are mounted to the door panels in the new model.

Moving to the side profile, expect sleek creases and sporty new design alloy wheels to be there. At the rear, the automaker continues with a high-positioned taillight design theme for the new Honda CR-V. However, the L-shaped taillights come with revised styling. The silver accent on the lower bumper has been styled in a manner to trick the viewers to think that is an exhaust outlet. However, that's not the case.

Visually, the new generation Honda CR-V has become more attractive compared to the outgoing model. Expect more design details to be revealed in the coming days. Like the exterior, inside the cabin as well, this compact crossover is expected to come with a host of refreshed styling and features. However, the automaker is yet to offer us a glimpse of the cabin.

Speaking about the powertrain, Honda claims the all-new CR-V will come with a more advanced hybrid technology to offer a sportier driving experience and more capability. The auto company has also said that it will introduce a new Honda Pilot this year, which it calls the year of the SUV.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Honda CR-V Honda hybrid car
