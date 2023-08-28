Honda Elevate to Tata Nexon facelift: Cars to launch in September

September promises to be an exciting month for those looking to buy a new SUV. The month when the festive seasons officially begins in India is expected to see at least seven new vehicles, including SUV, MPV and EV, hitting the roads. From the mass market cars like Honda Elevate SUV to luxury electric vehicles like the Volvo C40 Recharge or Mercedes Benz EQE - September will have something to offer to everyone. Here is a look at the cars to launch in India in September.

Honda Elevate SUV (Launch on September 4)

Honda Cars India has already opened the bookings for the Elevate, the only SUV it will have on offer in India in its lineup. The Elevate SUV will be offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The Elevate SUV will come powered with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, which is also used for the Honda City sedan. This engine churns out 119 bhp of power and 145.1 Nm torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is an advanced CVT on offer. The SUV will be offered with seven single colour options - Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Volvo C40 Recharge EV (Launch on September 4)

Volvo C40 Recharge will become the second all-electric offering from the brand in the country after the XC40 Recharge EV when it launches next week. Equipped with a 78 kWh battery pack, the C40 Recharge can churn out 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of maximum torque. The carmaker says that the electric SUV will be able to run for 530 kms without requiring to be plugged in. The range claimed is according to the global WLTP standard, and could be more in Indian conditions.

Watch: Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range

Tata Nexon facelift SUV (Launch on September 14)

Tata Nexon, one of the best-selling SUVs in India, will come back in a new avatar soon. The carmaker has been developing the facelift version of the SUV which will be inspired by the Curvv concept showcased by Tata Motors earlier. It will come with split headlamp setup and more changes on the outside. The interior will also be updated with a new and larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that was recently introduced on the Harrier and the Safari. Under the hood, the Nexon is likely to offer the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Tata Nexon EV facelift (Launch on September 14)

India's best-selling electric vehicle Nexon EV too will hit the roads the same day its ICE version will be launched. In terms of updates, the Nexon EV facelift is expected to get similar design and interior updates like the Nexon facelift SUV. However, the electric SUV is unlikely to get any changes in powertrain. The Nexon EV is currently offered with two battery options offering between 312 kms and 453 kms of range.

Mercedes EQE (Launch on September 15)

Mercedes is all set to drive in its third electric vehicle to India with the launch of EQE. The electric SUV will join the ranks of all-electric EQB SUV and EQS electric sedan in the portfolio. In global markets, EQE is offered with a single-motor setup with 292 hp and 565 Nm of torque on offer. There is also the EQE 350 4Matic which has the same power output but an enhanced torque output of 765 Nm. It has a dual-motor setup. The EQE 500 4Matic also has a dual-motor setup and offers 408hp and 858Nm of torque. There is a 90.6 kWh battery pack which allows it to brag about a range of around 500 kms per charge.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

French auto giant Citroen will drive in first compact SUV C3 Aircross in five-seat and seven-seat configurations in India some time next month. It will come powered with 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that will produce 108 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It will come mated to only a 6-speed manual gearbox and there will be no automatic transmission on offer. However, there is a possibility that it joins the lineup later.

Toyota Rumion MPV

Toyota Motor is all set to launch a new MPV called Rumion which is essentially its rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The new MPV will be offered with two powertrains- Petrol and CNG. Both use a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 101 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output is decreased to 86.63 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. As standard, both powertrains get a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol powertrain also gets an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Toyota is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 20.51 km/l for the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg for the CNG variant.

First Published Date: