Honda Elevate SUV to launch on September 4: Check details

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the Elevate SUV in the Indian market on September 4, after unveiling it in June. The mid-size SUV will be the only SUV in the carmaker's line-up as of now. Bookings for the model were opened on July 3 while deliveries are expected to begin soon after it is launched. Elevate will enter the Indian car market before any other market in the world.