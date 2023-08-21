Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Elevate SUV to launch on September 4: Check details

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the Elevate SUV in the Indian market on September 4, after unveiling it in June. The mid-size SUV will be the only SUV in the carmaker's line-up as of now. Bookings for the model were opened on July 3 while deliveries are expected to begin soon after it is launched. Elevate will enter the Indian car market before any other market in the world.

HT Auto Desk
21 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will be the only SUV in the carmaker's line-up as of now.

