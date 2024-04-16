Honda Elevate-based WR-V gets a dog-friendly special edition in Japan

The made-in-India Honda Elevate was launched in Japan earlier this year as the all-new WR-V and the compact SUV has now received a one-off special edition, specifically designed for our furred friends. Honda Access, the maker of Honda genuine accessories, showcased an accessorised version called the ‘Honda Dog’, which brings more pet-friendly accessories to the WR-V. The special edition offering was recently on display at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo.

Honda WR-V Dog Edition gets several accessories including a dog carrier that can be mounted on the front passenger seat. The carrier itself can accommodate two small dogs and gets a grey pet door cover. The rear seats get a pet seat circle recommended for small and medium-sized dogs, along with anchorages for the leashes. There’s also a stroller and carrier basket tucked away in the boot of the Japanese-spec Elevate.

The Honda WR-V Dog Edition gets a pet carrier that can be mounted on the front passenger seat

Honda Access has also given the SUV a unique treatment for display. This includes the new vertically-stacked grille, replacing the stock unit on the SUV. There are also chrome accents that surround the grille, fog lamps, and bumper. The WR-V badge on the front fender also gets the chrome bezel, while there are the ‘Honda Dog’ stickers on the doors. Customers can also opt for dog paw-themed aluminium wheel caps and key covers.

Honda has a history of rolling out dog-friendly models over the years. The company previously showcased the Element Concept in 2009, which received pet-friendly enhancements. Similarly, the Honda Odyssey owned by “Drift King" Keiichi Tsuchiya became famous in Japan for its dog-friendly accessories.

The pet-friendly accessories also include a grey pet door cover, a pet seat circle and anchorages for leashes

The Japanese urban areas are popular for ownership of dogs, which are seen both as pets and status symbols. Dogs and cats are now considered a part of the family with owners allowing them into homes, which was once forbidden in the Japanese culture. The role of dogs has changed in the last few decades from being used to hunt or guard to a more domesticated life. Moreover, large families have now been replaced with pet ownership.

The Honda WR-V for Japan is made in India and exported from the brand's Tapukara facility in Rajasthan

The Honda WR-V for Japan is made at Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan for domestic and export markets. The SUV uses the same 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. In India, the Honda Elevate is priced between ₹11.69 lakh and ₹16.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company offers a host of accessories in India as well including ventilated seats. That said, pet-friendly accessories will be a big welcome for pet parents in India.

