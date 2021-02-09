Honda City was bestselling midsize sedan in January 2021 with 44% market share

Honda City is one of the popular midsize sedans in India for quite a long time. Despite tough competition from rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and Toyota Yaris, the Honda City has been able to grab the lion’s share at 44% in the segment in January 2021.

The City sedan recorded a massive 111% YoY growth last month with 3,667 units sold, as compared to 1,734 units registered in the same month a year ago.

Its closest competitor was Hyundai Verna with 2,000 units sold in January 2021, up 109% from 957 units sold in the same month of 2020. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the premium offering sold through Nexa, recorded a 61% YoY growth last month with 1,347 units retailed as compared to 835 units registered in January 2020.

The executive sedan segment that also comprises models like Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento, etc, sold a total of 8.403 units last month, up 57% from the same month a year ago, when it registered 5,355 units.

Currently, Honda Cars India sells the fifth generation City sedan in India that has been able to grab the attention of the buyers instantly after its launch. Priced from ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the sedan boasts a new exterior styling in line with the carmaker’s contemporary global design language, LED lighting package, etc. Inside the cabin, it gets a host of new features, offering an even more premium vibe as compared to the previous model.

Honda Cars India Ltd earlier this month reported an over two-fold increase in its domestic sales to 11,319 units in January 2021, as compared to the same month in 2020, when it sold 5,299 cars in the domestic market.

As the automaker claims, the City is one of the high-in-demand models from the brand that is driving sales for the company. Besides the domestic market, Honda City is being exported to new left=hand drive markets as well, giving a fillip to the export volumes for the company.