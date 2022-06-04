Honda City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz prices hiked. Check new prices

Honda Cars India has hiked the prices of its City and Amaze sedans, Jazz hatchback as well as the WR-V SUV by up to ₹ 20,000 depending on model and variant.

Honda Cars India has hike the prices of its flagship models City, Amaze and WR-V. The hike, which is already effective has seen the price go up by up to ₹20,000 on certain models, is the second increase since April this year. The price hike ranges between ₹11,900 to ₹20,000 across all three models and their variants currently on offer. The biggest hike has been on the fourth generation Honda City mid-size sedan. No other Honda models have been affected by this price rise.

According to the new price list, Honda WR-V SUV has received the smallest hike. The petrol variants have received a hike of ₹11,900 while the price of the diesel variants have gone up by ₹12,500. The starting price of Honda WR-V now stands revised at ₹8.88 lakh to 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹12.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant.

Honda City sedan fourth generation models will now come at a price of ₹9.50 lakh for the manual variants, instead of ₹9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the fifth generation Honda City sedan has also gone up. The petrol and diesel variants of the sedan has seen a uniform hike of ₹17,500. The starting price of the City sedan now stands revised at ₹11.46 lakh instead of 11.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹15.47 lakh instead of 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV sedan, which was launched in India last month at a price of ₹19.49 lakh, has been exempted from any hikes.

Honda Amaze facelift sedan, which was launched last year, has also seen price hike across its petrol and diesel variants. The new starting price for the Amaze sedan now stands at ₹6.56 lakh instead of 6.43 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of ₹12,500 on each variants. The top-spec Amaze will now cost ₹11.43 lakh instead of 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Jazz hatchback has also seen a hike of ₹12,500 across all its variants.

