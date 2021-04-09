Here's the clearest look at MG Cyberster, the 800-km-range EV sportscar

MG Motors has grabbed all the attention in the automotive world with its Cyberstar electric sportscar concept, which is set for debut at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show later this month. Meanwhile, ahead of the global debut, the electric car's clearest images came to fore.

As the MG Cyberster electric sportscar appears, it looks like a machine straight from the Hollywood movie Tron. While many people might think, that this is a show car to portray, the design, technologies the British auto company is capable of produce, but the car brand has already announced that the Cyberster will enter into production soon.

Developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London, the Cyberster appears to have blended the iconic MG design elements with modern design characteristics. With its overall appearance, it could be a stunner on public roads.

The Mg Cyberster gets classic and signature MG round shaped headlamps, in LED form of course. The front fascia looks aggressive with a large front grille that runs through the width of the car. The front splitters and a nicely sloping hood adds aerodynamic efficiency to the Cyberster.

Moving to the side profile, the large wheels and the crisp character lines add masculinity to the electric sportscar. Moving to rear, it gets 'laser belt' LED strip down the side of the car, LED tail lights that are integrated flat into the body of the car.

Enter the cabin, and the car not only portrays a premium feel through the design and materials, it also looks futuristic in terms of usage of digital elements. The driver might feel like playing a video game while driving this car, thanks to the unique steering wheel and a completely digital instrument cluster sitting ahead of the steering. MG claims that the Cyberster will be the world's first electric super sportscar to get a gaming cockpit.

The zero gravity sport seats inside the cabin with a multi-surface splicing design, provide strong back support for the driver from all angles, They get premium leather treatment. Apart from that, the cabin also gets Alcantara.

MG is yet to reveal details of the specification of Cyberster, but it claimed to be offering a per-charge range of 800 kilometres and a sprint speed of 0-100 kmph in just less than three seconds.