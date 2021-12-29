Here are the most exciting electric cars coming in 2022

Here are the most exciting electric cars coming in 20222 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 03:26 PM IST
Indian electric car market has witnessed a range of product launches in 2021 and the momentum is expected to continue in 2022 as well.
The year 2021 might have posed a wide range of challenges for the Indian auto industry, but it was a promising one for the Indian EV industry. Inspired by the rising demand and sales of electric vehicles, the Indian EV sector witnessed a range of EV launches this year. A plethora of electric scooters was launched by a range of EV startups. The most important among them are the Ola S1 and S1 Pro introduced a few months back by Ola Electric.
The electric car segment in India too witnessed the launch of Tata Tigor EV, Audi e-Tron, BMW iX among others. The year 2022 too is expected to be as interesting as 2021. Expect more electric cars to be launched in the country next year.
Here is a list of the upcoming electric cars in India that might hit the showrooms in 2022.
Tata Altroz EV
Inspired by the success of Nexon EV, Tata Motors is certainly betting big on electric cars. The automaker has already introduced the updated Tigor EV that received a positive response from buyers. Now, the automaker is readying its next electric car in form of the Altroz EV. Tata Motors showcased the Altroz EV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Expect it to hit the showrooms sometime in 2022. The electric premium hatchback will be based on the new Agile Light Advanced (ALFA) platform. Also, it will come with new Ziptron technology that is available in both Tigor EV and Nexon EV.
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz took the first-mover advantage in the luxury electric car segment in the Indian market with EQC that was launched in the country in 2020. The next model from the German luxury car brand would be the EQS that made its global debut in April this year. This flagship electric car from Mercedes-Benz would hit Indian shores sometime in 2022. It gets a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promising a 770 km range. It also comes with fast charging capacity that allows 10-80 per cent charge in 35 minutes.
Mini Cooper SE
Mini might have a minuscule market share in the Indian car market, but the British luxury car marquee owned by BMW certainly has its own appeal among the automotive enthusiasts here. The iconic car brand is now gearing up to launch its Cooper SE fully electric car in India sometime in 2022. Already listed on the Mini India website, the electric car will be launched here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It gets a single electric motor paired with a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack to churn out 181 bhp of power and 270 Nm of torque. Mini Cooper SE promises a range of up to 270 km in a single charge.
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Swedish auto giant Volvo showcased the XC40 Recharge compact pure electric SUV in India earlier this year. It said the deliveries of this electric SUV would start by October 2021. However, the launch got delayed due to the pandemic and now the automaker is planning to bring it to India sometime in the first quarter of 2022. Volvo XC40 recharge will be sold here as a CBU model. It gets power from dual 150 kW motors fitted to each axle, paired with a 78 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain belts out 402 bhp of power and 660 Nm of torque. This SUV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. Also, Volvo XC40 Recharge is capable of running a range of up to 418 km on a single charge.