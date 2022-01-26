Haval Dargo nameplate registered in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Haval Dargo is sold by the name Big Dog in the market of China.When launched in India, Haval Dargo will come out to be a rival to the compact SUVs such as Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Jan 2022, 05:04 PM
Great Wall Motors made its debut in India back in 2020 when it displayed its models at the Auto Expo 2020 hinting an imminent launch, however the plans were delayed due to several reasons including the pandemic and border-related issues with China. Now the company has filed for a trademark for the Dargo nameplate in the country, hinting that it could be one of the initial models to go on sale in India when GWM starts its official innings in India. 

(Also Read: Great Wall Motors moves some India investment to Brazil: Report)

The Haval Dargo is sold by the name ‘Big Dog’ in the market of China. The company sells this model internationally with two engine options - a 169bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 211bhp, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. For the transmission, the car uses either a seven-speed DCT unit with FWD and AWD layouts. 

Some of the key exterior features of the car include circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, body cladding all around, a large black grille, fog lights, contrast-coloured ORVMs, black roof rails, contrast-coloured skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside the cabin, the centre stage is taken by a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and its three-spoke multi-function steering wheel guards a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console. Other key features also include vertical AC vents, rotary gear knob, electric parking brake, and rear AC vents. 

(Also Read: Great Wall Motors speeds up India plans, launches website with Haval SUV brand)

Dimensionally, the car spans 4,620 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,780mm in height. Its wheelbase measures 2,738mm in length.

When launched in India, it will come out to be a rival to the compact SUVs such as Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. 

First Published Date: 26 Jan 2022, 05:04 PM IST
TAGS: Haval Haval Dargo Dargo SUV GWM Great Wall Motors
