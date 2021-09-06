Great Wall Motor to drive in an electric car and hybrid SUV in Europe next year

China's Great Wall Motor on Monday has announced that it will launch an electric compact car and a plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022. As Europe is one of the biggest markets for electric vehicles, GWM aims to grab a chunk there.

The Chinese automaker has said at the IAA 2021 in Munich that it will start accepting orders for the Coffee 01 plug-in SUV for the German market at the end of this year. Deliveries of the SUV will commence in the first half of next year.

The upcoming SUV will have an electric range of 150 km and it will be sold under Great Wall Motor's WEY brand. The automaker has also said that it will announce other markets in the continent for Coffee 01.

The other car, an electric compact city model will be sold under GWM's ORA brand. The EV will come with a range of 400 km on a single charge. It will start selling in Europe in 2022. The carmaker will start accepting orders for the ORA CAT at the end of this year. However, GWM is yet to reveal, which countries will get this car.

Great Wall Motor is not the only carmaker that is aiming big in the European market. Other Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers such as Nio Inc is one of the car brands that is aiming to grab a significant market share in the European market.

Nio said in May that it had launched its first overseas store in Norway. Norway is among the top countries with high penetration of EVs. Among others, Xpeng Inc and BYD already sell their respective electric cars in European countries.