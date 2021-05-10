General Motors Design imagines a small sporty Chevrolet hatchback

General Motors Design has imagined a small sporty hatchback, which comes in line with the brand's latest design language and bears a Chevrolet badge. While the world of automobiles is shifting its focus towards the SUVs and crossovers, as these segments are witnessing rapidly surging demand from the buyers, introducing a compact low-riding hatchback seems unlikely but interesting of course.

However, despite the surging demand for high-riding muscular SUVs and crossovers, there is still a market for the good-looking hatchbacks, especially in European and Asian countries. It seems GM is thinking to bring something new considering that.

As General Motors Design has revealed the sketch of the sporty low-hung hatchback in its official Instagram channel, it comes with a few resemblances with the Chevrolet crossovers such as Blazer and Trailblazer. The wheel design comes similar to the Chevy Blazer.

The front profile gets a deep crafted appearance with black accents. The bow tie badge sits neatly at the top centre of the front profile. The front grille is flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps that get integrated LED daytime running lights. The lower front profile of the hatchback gets splitters that are meant for increasing aerodynamic efficiency.

The sketch also shows a dual-tone exterior paint theme, wraparound sharp taillights, which could get LED treatment. The rear roof spoiler adds sportiness to the hatchback.

Interestingly, the rendering has been created by Brian Malczewski, who is the lead exterior designer at General Motors and responsible for the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV's design as well.

While there is no news so far regarding the production of this small Chevy hatchback. But, if the US-based auto major decides to bring an electric hatchback, this rendering could pave the way for that.