How many times has Tata Motors hiked car prices in 2023?

Tata Motors has announced numerous price hikes in 2023 already. Its most recent will come into effect from July 17
The company says it will offer price protection on all bookings made till July 16
While the company has not mentioned by how much the price hikes would be, it is clear that its cars would be more expensive from July 17 onwards
Previously, Tata Motors had opted for a price hike in April by a marginal 0.6%
In January, the company had announced a price hike of up to 1.2%
Vehicle costs overall have increased across most brands owing to rising input costs and due to mandatory fitting of vehicle emission devices