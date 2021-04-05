FV Frangivento Sorpasso is the latest supercar coming out of Italy

FV Frangivento is a little-known car manufacturing company from Italy, the land of Ferrari, Lamborghini, and many more famous carmakers. As it seems, the country is ready to spawn out another supercar for the world, this with from the house of FV Frangivento. The new supercar is dubbed the Sorpasso.

FV Frangivento Sorpasso comes with a design that looks aggressive and grabs attention instantly with its sharp angles. It gets a bold-looking front profile with large gaping air intakes and a large grille. There are angular headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

The FV Frangivento Sorpasso runs on large glossy black wheels adding masculinity to the supercar, while the side air intakes incorporated at the doors add zing to it. The rear of the car gets an equally bold appearance and there is a LED light bar. Instead of the conventional location of the exhausts, they are placed higher and there is a big diffuser as well.

The company is yet to reveal any image of the cockpit of the FV Frangivento Sorpasso supercar, but expect a host of features with an array of buttons to be there. It would receive a blend of premium leather and Alcantara. As the auto company claims, there will be an Avatar Driving Assistant powered by AI technology.

Once up for sale, the FV Frangivento Sorpasso will be available in both Stradale and GTXX variants. The FV Frangivento Sorpasso Stradale will be powered by a naturally aspirated V10 engine capable of churning out 610 hp of peak power. On the other hand, the FV Frangivento Sorpasso GTXX will get a supercharger along with the same engine under the hood. This supercharger will help the powertrain to increase power output to 850 hp.

FV Frangivento Sorpasso is claimed to be capable of accelerating to 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds at a top speed of 345 kmph. Both the Stradale and GTXX variants of the FV Frangivento Sorpasso will have all-wheel drive. As the automaker claims, both the Sorpasso Stradale and GTXX models will be available for the Programma Sviluppo and Programma Ego programs for 30 days, which will allow them to be modified according to the personal taste of the buyers.