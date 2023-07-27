Fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado global debut confirmed on August 1

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is all set to make its global debut on August 1, 2023. The automaker has announced the world premiere date on its social media handles with the new Prado set to be unveiled in the US. This is also the first time that the Land Cruiser Prado will be going on sale in North America.

The fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will be badged as just the ‘Land Cruiser’ in North American markets, while all other markets including India will continue to use the Prado name. The latest teaser reveals a more detailed look at the new Land Cruiser Prado like the squared-off headlamps, rectangular grille with the egg grate design and the ‘Toyota’ badging in the centre.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will be sharing its underpinnings with the Lexus GX that made its global debut earlier this year. Expect the new Prado to be as boxy as the GX including the LED taillights that will also get a retro appearance. Both seem to be inspired by the J60 generation Land Cruiser built in the 1980s. Much like its predecessors, the new Land Cruiser Prado will also be a three-row SUV.

The new-gen offering will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform with powertrain options ranging from petrol, petrol-hybrid and diesel depending on the market. India is expected to get the new-gen Land Cruiser Prado in the future, possibly with only the diesel engine. The automaker introduced the new-generation Land Cruiser 300 late last year and the SUV was quick to be sold out despite its high price tag of ₹2.10 crore (ex-showroom, India). Interestingly, the Lexus GX is also likely to make its way to the Indian market in a few months from now.

