European-spec Citroen C3 Aircross teased ahead of debut on April 18

Citroen has dropped a teaser on social media for the upcoming C3 Aircross SUV for the European market, ahead of its debut tomorrow, April 18, 2024. The new Citroen C3 Aircross for Europe shares its underpinnings with the version sold in India, albeit with a completely different exterior design and features. The new C3 Aircross for Europe will follow the same design theme as the new Euro-spec eC3 and C3 models released recently, featuring a more rugged styling than before.

The teaser video reveals the new C-shaped LED DRLs, a dual-tone paint scheme and a Citroen logo on the front. The blue ‘e’ emblem takes prominence too, hinting at an electric powertrain that will be announced at the debut. In comparison, the C3 Aircross for India is only offered with a petrol engine but could get an electric derivative in the future.

Much like the Euro-spec C3, the upcoming C3 Aircross will resemble the hatchback in nearly all areas but expect a larger footprint and more rugged elements overall. The new C3 has been designed with crossover attributes, which will benefit the rugged appeal of the compact SUV.

Details of the engine options on the European-spec Citroen C3 Aircross are yet to be made available. Expect to see a petrol engine option, along with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The latter is likely to use the same 44 kWh battery pack as the eC3 hatchback in Europe. That said, it will be the electric version, which will hit the market first while the petrol model will arrive later.

Other upgrades will include a newly designed cabin with a massive touchscreen infotainment system and a head-up display replacing the conventional instrument console. It needs to be seen if Citroen will offer the European-spec C3 Aircross in five and seven-seater configurations, as it does in India.

Meanwhile, the India-spec Citroen C3 Aircross is currently enjoying a massive discount of ₹1 lakh and starts from ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV takes on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota UC Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the like. The model draws power from a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine in India, paired with manual and automatic transmission options.

While the electric Citroen C3 Aircross is still some time away from launch in India, the French automaker is gearing up to introduce the Basalt Vision Coupe-based SUV. The new coupe-styled offering is based on the C3 Aircross and is likely to share the same underpinnings. The launch is slated to take place around the festive season later this year.

