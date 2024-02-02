Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Elevate Suv Helps Honda Clock 10% Growth In Sales In January

Elevate SUV helps Honda clock 10% growth in sales in January

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 02 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM
Follow us on:
The Elevate SUV has helped the Japanese auto giant to scale up its sales in India which otherwise was largely dependent on its two other models - the
...
Honda Elevate SUV is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.

Honda Cars has registered a growth of more than 10 per cent in January sales as the carmaker sold 8,681 cars across India last month. January has also been the best month for the Japanese auto giant in terms of exports, recording as many as 4,531 units last month. Honda's rise in sales has been largely due to the success of its flagship SUV Elevate. Launched last year, the Elevate SUV has quickly climbed up the charts to become the carmaker's best-seller.

Honda Cars has seen rise in sales since the Elevate SUV was launched in September last year. With an average sales of more than 4,000 units every month, it has helpedHonda to increase its sales volumes significantly over the past few months. While sedans like City and Amaze continue to perform strongly, Honda's revival in India could be attributed to the Elevate SUV's success. Compared to January last year, when Honda could sell 7,821 units despite having four models on sale. Now, with only Elevate, City and Amaze on offer, Honda has managed growth rate of more than 10 per cent.

Like most other carmakers in India, January brought in the new year cheer with its sales numbers. Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said, “Entering the new year, our models have consistently contributed to our sales volume, reflecting a positive demand for our lineup. Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, gaining growing preference and momentum month after month. Alongside Elevate, the unwavering success of the Honda City and Amaze has played a crucial role in sustaining our momentum."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate
1498 cc Petrol Both
₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.25 - 17.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
1199.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10 - 16.50 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV first drive review

Honda Elevate SUV is priced between 11.58 lakh and 16.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has already crossed the 20,000 sales landmark. The SUV is is offered with only the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned to produce 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. It also comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), multi-angle rearview cameras, reverse parking sensors, and more.

Elevate now forms key part of Honda's SUV strategy in India. Though a bit late into the game, Honda now plans to introduce an electric version of the SUV in the next couple of years.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: Amaze City Honda car sales Elevate Amaze Honda Cars City
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS