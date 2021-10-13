Electric car with 1,200 kms range in India? Triton EV showcases Model H SUV

US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Triton EV, which recently announced its plans to set up a facility in India, has showcased its Model H electric SUV in Hyderabad in Telangana. It is going to be the first car from the carmaker to launch in India.

At first glance, the Triton EV Model H SUV stands massive, and unmistakably carries the essence of an American SUV with big chunky front face and a large grille.

It stands 5,690 mm in length, 2,057 mm in height and 1,880 mm in width. The wheelbase matches with the gigantic size of the SUV measuring around 3,302 mm.

The Triton EV Model H SUV can seat eight adults, the most an EV has to offer in terms of space in India. The company also claims that it has enough space inside to fit in luggage of up to 5,663 litres (200 cubic feet). It also has a claimed towing capacity of around 7 tonnes.

Triton EV also promises lofty performance of the Model H SUV. It draws power from a set of 200kWh battery pack which has the option to hypercharge. Triton EV claims the electric SUV can be fully recharged through hypercharger in just two hours.

Once fully charged, the Model H SUV can run for about 1,200 kms without the need to plug in. If the claimed range is true, it would be the first electric car in India to be able to breach 1,000 kms range on electric charge, and would surely be one of the EVs with longest range globally.

Himanshu B Patel, Founder and Managing Director of Triton EV, said, "As we have stated earlier also, India remains a very important market and activity centre for Triton EV. We are introducing a complete 'Make in India' Electric Vehicle from Zahirabad, Telangana factory. This manufacturing facility is Triton EV's biggest in the world after the United States. We are excited with the unleashing of Model H and the first-hand feedback from automotive experts have been very encouraging, who got a chance to look and feel the Model H here."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Govt of Telangana, said, "We are very happy to witness the first Triton EV's Model H SUV here in Telengana's capital city. We are excited to be part of India's great success story in EV space. This EV is all the more special for us as it is going to be manufactured from Telangana State. We wish the Triton EV team great success ahead and we would like to mention that we are committed to ensuring all the support from the State Government's side in making Triton EV's manufacturing a great success for the whole world."

Ranjan also added, "It is not just incentives that have attracted Triton to invest in Telangana State, but the main driver for Triton Management to invest into Telangana state is the overall business ecosystem and state's commitment towards ease of doing business and fast time-bound processes."

KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, "We are excited to know about the Triton EV's expertise and vision for the EV market. Thank you for choosing Telangana State, I must say that this state will be the best place for Triton EV's manufacturing. We have an agile focus towards startups and we work on progressive ideology."

The Triton Model H SUV will be offered in seven colour options. The SUV that has been showcased during the event was Metallic Blue.

Triton EV's upcoming facility is being built over a million square feet area in Zahirabad area at an investment of 1.5 billion dollars over the next five years. The company said it will have 300 million dollar investment flowing in in the next few months. It also said that the carmaker has already received purchase orders worth 2.4 billion dollars from India.

Triton EV will use this facility to produce cars not only for India, but overseas markets like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the entire Middle East region as well.