Electric car sales reach a new record in this country in September

Norway is among the frontrunners when it comes to adopting electric mobility. The Scandinavian country set a new record in September 2021 with its overall electric car sales.

The number of vehicle registrations for electric vehicles increased by 15.7 per cent to 17,992 units last month compared to the same month a year ago. This was led by the all-electric cars that witnessed a 46 per cent year on year growth last month.

Electric cars registered nearly 13,946 units in September 2021, contributed 77.5 per cent of the total new vehicle registrations last month. This was also the highest ever sales for electric cars.

The plug-in hybrid cars on the other hand recorded a 20% slump in sales last month, compared to the same month a year ago. Plug-in hybrid cars sold 2,508 units. The plug-in hybrid cars comprised 13.9 per cent of the market share.

Overall, the electrified vehicles have sold a total of 16,454 units in September 2021, registering 30% sales growth and contribut9ing 91.5 per cent to total sales. Only 8.5 per cent of total vehicles sold in Norway last month was occupied by ICE vehicles.

Tesla dominated the top five spot of the electric cars sold in Norway in September 2021. The US electric car manufacturer's Model Y was the top-selling all-electric car in the country last month. The third position was held by Tesla Model 3 all-electric compact sedan, which is the most affordable car by the brand.

Tesla Model Y sold 3,564 units last month. The electric car has sold 4,873 units so far in 2021. The Tesla Model 3 on the other hand has sold a total of 9,266 units so far this year. In September 2021, it sold 2,218 units in Norway.