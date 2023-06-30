Lexus ES 300h hybrid luxury sedan set to get expensive from July 1

Lexus India has announced it plans to increase prices of the ES 300h hybrid luxury sedan from July 1, 2023. The Lexus ES 300h is the automaker’s most accessible offering in the country and the price hike is only restricted to this model. The price increase will be to the tune of 2 per cent over the current asking price for the model.

The Lexus ES 300h presently retails at ₹63.10 lakh for the Exquisite variant, going up to ₹69.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the Luxury variant. Interestingly, the Exquisite variant was listed at ₹61.60 lakh (ex-showroom) on the website until earlier this month. It needs to be seen if this is the updated price or if a price revision is due next week. In a statement, Lexus said that the current circumstances required it to raise prices, hinting at rising input costs. The company further said that it was trying its best to minimise future price increments against varying cost pressures.

Announcing the price hike, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “At Lexus India, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional products and providing the highest levels of customer service to our esteemed guests. As a part of our commitment to excellence and despite our best efforts to mitigate the effects, the current circumstances require us to raise the prices for the Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan. We would like to assure our valued customers that we are trying our best to minimize such increases, against various cost pressures. This price adjustment is purely for the Lexus ES 300h and will be effective beginning 1st of July 2023."

The price hike is specific to the ES 300h, while prices remain unchanged for other Lexus models in the lineup

This is the second price hike from Lexus India this year. The luxury car manufacturer previously hiked car prices in January. At the time, prices increased by up to 3.2 per cent and affected other models including the LC 500h and NX 350h, along with the ES 300h. The company had stated that rising input costs and the impact of forex fluctuations compelled it to increase prices then.

The Lexus ES 300h is the only hybrid offering in the segment and comes with an extremely comfortable rear seat. The seats offer ventilation, along with climate control and reclining function. It also gets a hands-free opening boot lid, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system, wireless charging, an air purifier and more.

The Japanese luxury sedan draws power from the 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor that comes with a 240-volt electric unit that belts out a combined output of 214 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with e-CVT unit. The Lexus ES 300h is a rival to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Volvo S90.

