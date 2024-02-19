Dreaming of a Mahindra Thar? Here's how long you have to wait

Mahindra Thar has been one of the most popular SUVs in India. With the rising popularity of the boxy and big SUVs, Mahindra has been witnessing incremental demand for this three-door true blue off-roader. Now, to cater for the rising demand, the homegrown automaker has boosted its production, resulting in bringing down the average waiting period to 52 weeks. This means, if you are booking the Mahindra Thar in February this year, you are likely to bring it home sometime in early 2025

Mahindra continues to see high demand for the Thar even three years after launching this lifestyle SUV in India and despite the steep competition from other automakers. The popularity of Mahindra Thar resulted in the automaker selling 6,059 units of the three-door SUV across India in the very first month of 2024, outselling its closest rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny by a huge margin. The SUV has been experiencing the highest demand for its RWD variant. The automaker is yet to deliver about 71,000 bookings of the SUV. Mahindra has been raking in about 7,000 bookings for the SUV every month.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

Mahindra continues to witness high demand for the Thar even three years after the lifestyle SUV was launched in the country. Mahindra Thar is available at a starting price of ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and in two different body variants: soft top and hard top. Available in four different exterior colours, the Mahindra Thar SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, while transmission choices include manual and automatic units.

The Indian automaker is currently working on the five-door variant of the Thar SUV, which is presently in the testing phase. The SUV is expected to launch sometime later this year, which would boost its demand and sales further, throwing even tougher competition to Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

