Why Maruti says Jimny makes better sense than Mahindra Thar

Jimny has been launched as the newest lifestyle SUV in India. Comparisons to Thar were always going to be obvious
Jimny starts at ₹12.74 lakh and goes up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom)
Thar RWD starts lower at ₹10.54 lakh but the 4x4 variants start at ₹13.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
Maruti therefore underlines that all Jimny variants are 4x4 and therefore better priced
Company officials also point to six airbags on the Jimny to indicate better safety features
The company is also highlighting that unlike the Thar, Jimny comes in a five-door setup which allows for better rear-seat space and convenience
But where Jimny is believed to lack vs Thar is in sheer road presence
The Thar has a very bold design and commands a lot of attention on the move