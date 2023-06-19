Why Maruti says Jimny makes better sense than Mahindra Thar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 19, 2023

Jimny has been launched as the newest lifestyle SUV in India. Comparisons to Thar were always going to be obvious

Jimny starts at 12.74 lakh and goes up to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Thar RWD starts lower at 10.54 lakh but the 4x4 variants start at 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti therefore underlines that all Jimny variants are 4x4 and therefore better priced

Company officials also point to six airbags on the Jimny to indicate better safety features

The company is also highlighting that unlike the Thar, Jimny comes in a five-door setup which allows for better rear-seat space and convenience

But where Jimny is believed to lack vs Thar is in sheer road presence

The Thar has a very bold design and commands a lot of attention on the move
