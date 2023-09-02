City, Amaze keep Honda sales steady, carmaker pins hop on Elevate for a boost

Honda Cars India has registered a marginal rise in its sales in August with one of the smallest fleet any carmaker has in India. With the help of its two sedans - the fifth generation City and the sub-compact Amaze, the carmaker has been able to deliver 7,880 units last month. The Japanese auto giant's sales in India has grown by one per cent compared to the same month last year. The carmaker is now gearing up to launch the Elevate compact SUV, its third model in India, on Monday (September 4).

Honda's sales last month is barely 31 units more than the carmaker sold in August last year. However, the carmaker has clocked a decent jump in sales compared to the previous month. In July this year, Honda had clocked 4,864 units. The Japanese carmaker attributed the rise to growing demands ahead of festive season. "The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. The celebratory fervour, which began with Onam in southern India, will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities in the coming months," Yuichi Murata, Director Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said.

Meanwhile, Honda's export has dropped to 2,189 units against 2,356 units in August 2022, a decline of around seven per cent.

Honda is gearing up to add a compact SUV in its sedan-only lineup on September 4 when it officially launches the Elevate. Honda Cars has already received good response on bookings for the SUV. Bookings were opened on July 3 for ₹5,000. The deliveries are expected to begin soon after it is launched.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV First Drive Review

Honda Elevate SUV will be offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The carmaker will initially offer the SUV with seven single colour options. The SUV will be offered with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, which is also used for the Honda City sedan. This engine churns out 119 bhp of power and 145.1 Nm torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and an advanced CVT gearbox.

