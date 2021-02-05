Citroen C5 Aircross vs Hyundai Tucson: Dimensions and engine specs compared

The C-SUV segment is all set to welcome a new player in the form of Citroen C5 Aircross which is making a whole lot of claims, chief among them being the high comfort levels on offer. The French car maker appears to have its priorities well defined and its debut product, which is also its flagship, may set the proverbial ball rolling for subsequent products to be brought in.

But there are worthy rivals in this segment that the Aircross will have to compete against and one of the key players here has been the Hyundai Tucson. Tucson SUV has been around in India for quite some time, benefiting from its sporty looks and a reasonably feature-packed cabin.

So how does Aircross match up to the Tucson in terms of dimensions and engine specs?

Dimensions

Aircross is wider, taller and slightly longer than Tucson. It also has a longer wheelbase which, claims Citroen, helps rear seat passengers have more space on the inside. This is also claimed for shoulder room for three abreast in the rear seats as Citroen says the width of the Aircross will help keep occupants comfortable.

Citroen C5 Aircross (left) has the edge when it comes to larger proportions than the Hyundai Tucson.

Numerically speaking, Aircross measures 4,500 mm in length, has a width of 2,099 mm and is 1,710 mm tall. The wheelbase figure is at 2,730 mm. For comparison purposes, the corresponding figures for Tucson are at 4,480, 1,850 mm, 1,660 mm and wheelbase of 2,670 mm.

Engines

Aircross will only come with a diesel engine, although a petrol unit is available in the car offered in western markets. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit produces 174.5 bhp and has 400 Nm of torque on offer. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Tucson may have the edge in this regard because there is a petrol engine available, apart from the diesel unit.

The diesel motor inside Tucson is a 2.0-litre unit which produces 182.4 bhp and has 400 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre petrol motor produces 150 bhp of power and has 192 Nm of torque.

As far as mileage claims are concerned, Citroen states Aircross will go 18.65 kilometres per litre of diesel. Tucson has a stated mileage of 15.38 in the automatic diesel and 12.95 kmpl in the automatic petrol.