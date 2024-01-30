Citroen C3 Aircross AT launched at 12.84 lakh, gets power & feature upgrades

Citroen India has launched the C3 Aircross with automatic transmission. Available in the Plus and Max trim levels, the SUV has been priced at ₹12.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.50 lakh. respectively. The automatic transmission is also available in 5+2 seating configuration with the Max trim level priced at ₹13.85 lakh. The 1.2L turbo petrol engine noiw gets paired with a six-speed torque converter.

With the new gearbox, the SUV sees a surge in toqrue output by 15 Nm to 205 Nm, while the power output remains similar at 108 bhp. Another key change to the vehicle is the addition of remote start stop and remote AC preconditioning which can be done using the MyCitroen app.

The C3 Aircross is the fourth product for the Indian market from the company. Based on the C-Cube platform, the SUV measures at 4.3m in length and has a 200mm ground clearance. The SUV is offered in a five seater and 5+2 seating configuration across three teim levels - You, Plus and Max.

In terms of design, the Citroen C3 Aircross has been a handsome looking SUV with its boxy looks and balanced stance. The C3 Aircross AT remains similar looking to the manual transmission variant. It gets Y-shaped DRLs at the front with highlighted air intake above the bumper. While on the side the SUV gets tight overhangs and well-proportioned wheel arches and glass areas, with 17-inch ‘Quadratic’ alloys. At the rear it gets C-shaped tail-lights, prominent roof spoiler and chunky rear skid plate.

With over 90 per cent of localised content, the C3 Aircross' cabin gets dual-tone theme and white-coloured upholstery which makes the cabin feel airy. It gets a a 7-inch TFT screen, five fast USB chargers, Hill Start Assist, a multi-function steering wheel and a lot more. There is also a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

