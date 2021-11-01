BYD India launches electric MPV e6 priced at 29.6 lakh

Chinese auto giant BYD has launched the all-new electric multi-purpose vehicle e6 in India at a price of ₹29.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker said that the newly launched MPV will not be up for sale as a passenger vehicle, but for the Indian B2B segment.

BYD has been present in India since 2007.

Based in Chennai, BYD has two facilities in India which manufactures electric buses and trucks besides mobile components, solar panels, battery energy storage and more.

The new e6 MPV is offered with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery which the carmaker claims can return a range of 520 kms on single charge in city conditions according to WLTP ratings. Powered by a 70kWh electric motor, it can generate a peak torque of 180 Nm and offer top speed of 130 kmph.

BYD says that the electric MPV e6 can be recharged through both AC and DC fast charging facilities. It also claims that the MPV can be charged from from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just over half an hour.

Ketsu Zhang, executive director, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to launch the new e6 to achieve India’s electric revolution goals with our premium green technology. We believe this could be a perfect and a strategic time for BYD India to surge in key markets across India. We strive to surpass local customer's expectations and I'm confident that the new e6 and more product portfolio in the future will certainly achieve this."

Shrirang Joshi, Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India, said, "We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested all-new e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market".

Joshi added that BYD is focusing on improving the driving experience "with some of the best-in-class features both in terms of driving comfort and interior features." "The total cost of ownership will tremendously benefit our customers and the segment, overall. Thrilled to be a part of India's EV revolution, we will roll out more product ranges in the future," Joshi said.

BYD has said that the new e6 electric MPV will be available in major metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad besides other cities like Vijayawada, Ahmedabad and Kochi at an ex-showroom price of ₹29.6 lakh, which also includes the price of a 7kW charger.

BYD e6 is also offered with a warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh kms, a battery cell warranty of 8 years or 5 lakh kms and a traction motor warranty of 8 years or 1.5 lakh kms, whichever is earlier.

Currently, the MPV segment in India is dominated by the likes of Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta, Renault Triber and Mahindra Marazzo.