BMW X5 facelift India launch on July 14, teased on social media

BMW India will launch the X5 facelift in the country on July 14, 2023. The Bavarian automaker has teased the updated luxury SUV on its social media handles and the model will arrive with cosmetic and feature upgrades over its predecessor. Expect to see a price increment as well when the facelift arrives. The 2023 BMW X5 and X6 facelifts were unveiled globally in February this year.

With respect to aesthetic changes, the 2023 BMW X5 facelift will arrive with revised LED headlamps with new arrow-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper has been redesigned for a sharper appearance, while the large kidney grille remains the same. The profile remains unchanged barring the new alloy wheels and the rear gets new LED taillights with X-shaped graphics.

The cabin has also received notable changes including the 12.3-inch digital console and a new 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both units will run the latest iDrive OS8 software. The centre console also gets a luxurious treatment with a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting, and glass-cut control buttons, while there are optional bucket seats as well. Expect to see multiple leather upholstery choices on the India-spec version when it arrives.

Power will come from the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines available on the X5 SUV. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels. Globally, the model also gets a 4.4-litre V8 and hybrid powertrain options, which could be skipped for India for now. The BMW X5 facelift will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q5, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Discovery and the like.

