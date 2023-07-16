BMW X5 facelift hits Indian shores; will be locally produced

Published Jul 16, 2023

BMW X5 will be produced locally at BMW Group Plant in Chennai

 It will be sold in two trims - xLine and M Sport

It will be offered in petrol or diesel engine with all-wheel drive as standard

BMW X5 starts at 93.90 lakh and goes up to 1.06 crore (ex-showroom)

It now comes with matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents

There is a new set of alloy wheels that measure 21 inches in size

Cabin gets a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 14.9-inch infotainment

The infotainment runs on the latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8

It comes with a personal assistant, wireless smartphone integration
