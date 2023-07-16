BMW X5 facelift hits Indian shores; will be locally produced

BMW X5 will be produced locally at BMW Group Plant in Chennai
It will be sold in two trims - xLine and M Sport
It will be offered in petrol or diesel engine with all-wheel drive as standard
BMW X5 starts at ₹93.90 lakh and goes up to ₹1.06 crore (ex-showroom)
It now comes with matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents
There is a new set of alloy wheels that measure 21 inches in size
Cabin gets a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 14.9-inch infotainment
The infotainment runs on the latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8
It comes with a personal assistant, wireless smartphone integration