BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at 65.50 lakh

BMW X3 diesel will be made available at the company dealerships alongside petrol trims starting today.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Feb 2022, 01:16 PM
BMW X3 SUV will now also be available with a diesel engine in India.

BMW has launched the X3 SUV in a diesel variant in India on Thursday. The new car has been priced at 65.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is manufactured locally in India at the company's plant in Chennai.

The SUV will be available at the official BMW dealerships alongside the existing petrol trims starting today. 

The new BMW X3 diesel brings forward a refreshed exterior design along with a more powerful diesel engine with BMW's proven TwinPower Turbo technology. The engine is a two-litre four-cylinder diesel unit rated to produce an output of 140 kw/ 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. This unit helps the car to propel from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with top speed of 213 km/h.

 

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2022, 12:50 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Cars BMW X3 X3 SUV X3 diesel
