XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio drive in Mahindra's sales numbers for May

Published Jun 02, 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 61,415 vehicles in the month of May

 This is a growth of 14 per cent over figures from May of 2022

Bulk of push came from SUVs like Thar, XUV700, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N and Bolero

 SUV sales last month stood at 32,883 units

Demand for models like Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N have been good

However, this has also led to substantially high waiting period

The numbers were a bit affected due to short-term disruption in engine-related parts

Semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU have persisted
