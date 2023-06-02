XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio drive in Mahindra's sales numbers for May

Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 61,415 vehicles in the month of May
This is a growth of 14 per cent over figures from May of 2022
Bulk of push came from SUVs like Thar, XUV700, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N and Bolero
SUV sales last month stood at 32,883 units
Demand for models like Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N have been good
However, this has also led to substantially high waiting period
The numbers were a bit affected due to short-term disruption in engine-related parts
Semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU have persisted