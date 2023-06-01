HT Auto
XUV700, Scorpio-N among SUVs that bolster Mahindra sales in May

XUV700, Scorpio-N among SUVs that bolster Mahindra sales in May

By: HT Auto Desk
01 Jun 2023
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Thursday informed it had sold a total of 61,415 vehicles in the month of May, a growth of 14 per cent over figures from May of 2022. Of this total figure, 32,883 were Mahindra's SUV models in what is yet another sign of how well the likes of Thar, XUV700, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N and Bolero are possibly faring.

Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range. 

Mahindra has powered its sails in recent times with the launch of new and updated SUV models, hoping to capitalise on the growing popularity of the vehicle body type. But by its own admission, sales of these utility vehicles in May could have been higher still if not for a short-term disruption in engine-related parts from the supplier end.

Demand for models like Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N in particular has been very impressive even if that has led to a substantially high waiting period. The company says that semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU have persisted. But overall, the company remains optimistic about continuing momentum to aid its way forward.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Mahindra has been flexing its proverbial muscles in recent times and is a very active player in the top-five list of biggest car brands - in terms of sales - in India. The company also has a significant presence in the commercial and three-wheeler vehicle segments.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 16:02 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Mahindra XUV700 Thar XUV400
