BMW tunes 3.0-litre B58 engine to generate 370 hp, to power host of cars

German luxury car brand BMW has updated its popular B58 engine to churn out 370 hp of maximum power output, claims a BMW Blog report. This upgraded and more powerful B58 engine will reportedly power a host of sub-M performance models. However, it is yet to be known what would be the models to receive this upgraded power mill.

However, the report indicates that the engine would make its way into the new 540i and 740i initially.

(Also Read: BMW suspends production in key factories as Ukraine crisis hits parts supplies)

This new engine will be christened M58B30M2. It will look to improve upon the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine that BMW has been producing since 2015.

The current engine powers BMW models such as X5 xDrive40i, X7 xDrive40i, 540i, 640i, 740i, and 840i. This engine churns out 335 hp peak power in these models. There is a tweaked version of this motor that generates 382 hp of power and powers Toyota Supra, Z4 M40i, M340i, X3 M40i, X4 M40i, M440i, and M240i.

The report claims that the new and improved B58 engine will be based on the current 335 hp variant. The German car brand will also use this upgraded B58 engine to replace the 382 hp variant, the report further claimed. In this case, it would come kicking out around 400 hp power output.

An interesting fact about this engine is that during the dyno testing of the outgoing B58 engine, BMW has been found understating its power output. In this case, the new 370 hp generating motor could churn out more power output in reality than the number BMW will officially state.

First Published Date: