BMW M4 Competition launched in India at 1.43 crore

BMW Group India on Thursday has launched the launch of new BMW M4 Competition coupé today. The luxury high-performance coupe car is available in a single petrol variant and it comes priced at ₹143,90,000 (ex-showroom). The German luxury car marquee will sell this high-performance sports coupe in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The all-new BMW M4 Competition is available in exterior colour options such as Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red and Alpine White in non-metallic. Also, BMW India is offering optional metallic paint finishes. These are - Tanzanite Blue, Dravitgrey, Aventurine Red, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Portimao Blue. Apart from that, the automaker is also offering BMW Individual Special Paintworks like Frozen Orange, Frozen Black, Frozen Deep Grey.

Not only exterior, but the automaker is also offering a host of upholstery options for BMW M4 Competition's cabin. These include M leather ‘Merino’ with extended contents in the combination of Yas Marina Blue, Kyatami Orange, Silverstone, Black.

The car gets a sharp design with adaptive LED headlights and BMW Laserlight as standard. The front kidney grille with horizontal slats is in line with the contemporary BMW models. The car also gets chunky wheel arches, prominently extended side sills. The front and rear aprons too add boldness to the car. It gets M-specific wing mirrors that are aerodynamically optimized and come in high-gloss black paint. It also gets sports aerodynamic fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in black chrome.

The cabin of BMW M4 Competition has a structured surface and ergonomically designed driver-centric cockpit. It features electrically adjustable M sport seats and M Leather ‘Merino’ with extended contents upholstery with carbon-fibre trim as standard. The cabin also gets M seat belts, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors. The sunroof gets high-tech carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) treatment.

Other features include BMW Operating System 7.0 with 3D navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch control display, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers.

The car runs on 19-inch forged wheels with double-spoke styling. It also comes equipped with Adaptive M suspension, M Sport differential, M compound brakes.

The power source for the car is a new 3.0-litre straight-six engine with the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology. This engine produces 510 hp power and 650 Nm torque. The car accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. For transmission duty, it gets an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox.

