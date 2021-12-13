BMW iX all-electric SUV enters Indian market: Key facts you need to know

BMW on Monday has launched its own offering in the luxury electric car space in the Indian market. The German luxury carmaker has launched BMW iX all-electric SUV at a price tag of ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom). With this, BMW joins the bandwagon of luxury carmakers that have launched EVs here in India. The BMW iX will compete with rivals such as Mercedes EQC, Jaguar i-Pace, Porsche Taycan and Audi e-Tron.

(Also Read: BMW iX launched in India at ₹1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC)

The all-electric BMW iX SUV comes as the first of three pure electric vehicles meant for the Indian market. The electric SUV will surely increase the luxury carmakers' push for clean mobility in the Indian market further. Bookings for the BMW iX all-electric SUV is open now across India and deliveries will commence from April 2022.

Before the car starts hitting roads, here are some key facts about the all-new BMW iX.