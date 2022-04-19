BMW i7 electric sedan, rival to Mercedes EQS, leaked ahead of official debut

BMW i7 is likely to be offered with a range of around 625 kms on single charge and a 31-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen for the rear passengers.

BMW is all set to take the covers off its latest electric sedan i7 on April 20. The carmaker has been teasing several features of the i7 EV highlighting the luxury quotient of the electric car. However, the looks of the BMW i7 has been leaked for the first time, which gives an idea how the new EV will look like in real world, without a camouflage. Images of the BMW i7 has been leaked online, one of them accidentally through BMW’s own official site, just a day before the global unveiling which will happen during the Beijing Auto Show in China.

The leaked images offer both frontal and rear view of the 2023 BMW i7. It shows that the electric sedan will have styling cues pulled out of recently introduced BMW X7 SUV. The BMW i7 has split LED headlight units at the front flanking the traditional double kidney grille with vertical chrome slats. There is also a set of LED DRLs above the main blocks of matrix headlights with tinted glass. The grille is likely to have lighting pattern as well just like the new iX electric SUV.

The rear of the BMW i7 is rather simpler looking compared to the front face. Being an electric car, it does not have any exhausts. It gets LED tail lights on both sides, but does not seem to have any fancy LED light bar connecting the two taillights, as is often seen these days in electric vehicles.

BMW has earlier teased the interior of the i7 electric sedan. The biggest highlight inside the cabin is the 31-inch 8K OLED entertainment screen for the rear passengers with an aspect ratio of 32:9. The massive entertainment screen, which will come mounted on the roof, can be retracted when not in use.

2023 BMW i7 is likely to be powered by dual-motor electric system. It will also have an all wheel drive system, the latest iDrive technology and possibly Level 3 autonomous driving feature too. The two electric motors are likely to generate maximum output of 610 horsepower (in Sport mode) and a staggering 1,100 Nm of peak torque.

