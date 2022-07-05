Bentley Bentayga receives Equestrian Collection, gets horse-inspired accents

Bentley Bentayga has received a super-exclusive limited edition model christened Equestrian Collection. Only 10 units are to be produced of this special edition Bentley Bentayga SUVs and they come with horse-themed accents. The British luxury car marquee said that the special edition Bentayga will break cover at the Brussels Stephex Masters show jumping competition between 24-28 August. The automaker also said that these exclusive Bentayga models will be available from the brand's dealerships in Antwerp, Brussels, and Knokke of Belgium.

The Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection SUV comes in the Bentayga Mulliner trim wearing Spectre Brown colour with a carbon-fibre styling kit and sport exhaust. It rides on 22-inch 10-spoke wheels with a black finish.

Not only the exterior but the cabin of the car has also been updated as well. The cabin comes matching the exterior by having the upholstery in the shade of Burnt Oak. The piping on the seats and stitching around the cabin is in Mandarin orange colour, with a dark hue that suits the brown leather. The seats also feature diamond-shaped embroidery around the shoulders and have stylized horse heads on them.

Other design elements inside the cabin include Mandarin-coloured stitching on the steering wheel and centre console. The door panels feature Herringbone Sand Tweed elements. The veneer on the passenger side of the dashboard displays the lettering ‘Belgian Equestrian Collection’ with a metal overlay.

The automaker claims that buyers will have the choice to select from 26 additional colours for this model. For the interior, there are 27 hide and stitching hues, and customers can specify up to three of them. For trim, there are over 100 wood veneer and stone options.

