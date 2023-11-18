Check out this new ADV with 200 horsepower.

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Bimota has unveiled a new adventure tourer motorcycle.
It is called Tera and it does not look like your typical adventure tourer
It looks rather premium and exotic when compared to other ADVs in the market.
Powering the Bimota Tera is an in-line four-cylinder engine that is supercharged.
It puts out 197 bhp of max power at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 137 Nm at 8,500 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist and quick-shifter as well.
Bimota uses an aluminium alloy plates billet machined frame with a rear swingarm mounting plate.
It is suspended by Ohlins TTX 36 shock absorber in the front as well as at the rear. It is adjustable for compression, pre-load and rebound.
The customer can also get semi-active suspension setup from Marzocchi.