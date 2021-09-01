This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bentley Bentayga, Flying Spur get new rear-seat entertainment system. Know more
Bentley will provide OTA updates for both Bentayga and Flying Spur's rear entertainment systems.
The rear entertainment systems of both these cars will come with a host of pre-installed apps.
British luxury car marquee Bentley has treated the new Bentayga and Flying Spur with an updated rear entertainment system. Both the updated Bentley Bentayga and Flying Spur come with removable 10.1-inch touchscreen rear entertainment systems.
The Bentley entertainment system also comes with an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack for the convenience of users. The USB Type-C port allows the users to charge their devices while streaming. The system is also claimed to work with Bluetooth headphones. There is a rear mic as well, through which the rear occupants can play their preferred music on the car's main audio system.
Besides all these, Bentley claims that the automaker will offer over-the-air (OTA) updates for the entertainment system in Bentayga and Flying Spur.
The luxury car manufacturer claims the updated rear entertainment system of Bentley Bentayga and Flying Spur allows the rear seat passengers to access an ever-expanding world of entertainment via an immersive system.