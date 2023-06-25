Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Auto Industry Revealed 43 New Cars Worldwide In Q2 2023. What's India's Contribution?

Auto industry revealed 43 new cars worldwide in Q2 2023, SUVs dominate the chart

The global auto industry has revealed a total of 43 completely new passenger cars in the second quarter of this year, between April and June. These passenger vehicles include only new generation or new models introduced in the second quarter of 2023, not the facelifted versions. Jato Dynamics has revealed that 19 of these cars are from China alone, while SUVs dominated the chart with 25 new SUVs introduced in the last three months.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM
Follow us on:
Half of the new cars unveiled between April and June 2023 are from Chinese automakers. (AP)

Among the 43 new cars introduced between April and June 2023, four models were unveiled in India. These models were the Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Exter and MG Comet EV. Among these four cars, three were SUVs, contributing to the total of 25 SUVs introduced to the global market in the second quarter of the current year.

Also Read : Top cars coming in July 2023: Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Hyundai Exter and Kia Seltos facelift

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is already on sale in India from the automaker's premium retail network Nexa. MG Comet EV too has been already launched in the Indian market. Honda Elevate has broken cover in India but is yet to go on sale, while Hyundai Exter has entered production already and is ready to go on sale soon, with the launch slated for July 10.

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

The list claims that Europe, one of the largest car markets in the world, witnessed the unveiling of nine new cars, which include the Renault Rafale, Volkswagen ID.7, Mercedes E-Class sedan and wagon, BMW 5 Series, Polestar 4 and Volvo EX30. Japan and US, two other major global markets were much behind India, in terms of introducing new models in the ongoing quarter of 2023.

The list reveals that the world's largest automobile manufacturer, Toyota Group was one of the busiest companies in terms of product unveiling. The Japanese automobile group introduced seven new models worldwide in this quarter, under its Toyota and Lexus brands.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS