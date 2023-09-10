Audi teases something special for R8, to debut on September 12

Audi seems to be readying a special edition of R8 to bid adieu to the iconic sportscar. The German luxury car brand has claimed on Instagram that it has something special planned for September 12. The automaker has teased an R8 which could be a special edition model of the sportscar. However, Audi has not revealed any further details about the car.

The images revealed on the social media platform show an Audi R8 in camouflage wearing a blocky pattern of red, black and silver rectangles. The small Audi Sport-branded wind is visible on the back of the car. The car doesn't look significantly different from the existing version of the supercar. In that case, we can see the introduction of a final edition of the R8. This guess can be complemented by Audi's text in the social media post, stating that “It's the R8's Last Lap."

Also Read : 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron gets tons of screens; AR-based HUD. Will it come to India?

While a final edition of the Audi R8 seems a strong possibility, there could be multiple exclusive versions of the car as well. However, Audi is tight-lipped about the details. No matter what, Audi seems to be working on a plan and product to bid farewell to the iconic R8 supercar in an interesting way.

While the Audi R8 certainly demands mention in the history of supercars, the car didn't fetch a strong sales number to support a bright future. Also, the emergence of electric vehicles and tightening emission norms have resulted in Audi pulling the plug on this car. The future of the Audi R8 is very uncertain. Audi may bring an electric version of the R8 in future, but the car brand has not revealed anything final about that. If Audi plans to bring the R8 in an all-electric avatar, it could come sharing the platform with the 718 Boxster's upcoming EV replacement.

First Published Date: