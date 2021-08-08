Audi RS 5 Sportback to launch in India tomorrow: Things to know

German luxury car manufacturer Audi India is all set to launch the updated RS 5 Sportback in the country on August 9. The performance-focused luxury car is already available in the international market since December 2019. Also, the RS 5 Sportback comes on the heels of the S5 Sportback that was introduced to the Indian market recently.

Also Read: Audi RS3 sets new record at Nürburgring; becomes fastest car in compact class

Speaking about the car it comes with minor design updates, as seen in the international market-spec model. Expect the India-spec model to get similar changes. However, the engine and transmission of this car would remain the same as the outgoing model.

Before the car hits showrooms, here are all the details you need to know.