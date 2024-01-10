Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX

Audi is reportedly working on a new SUV that will sit on top of its Q series lineup. Slated to be christened as Audi Q9, the upcoming new flagship SUV from the German luxury car brand will compete with rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7 and Lexus LX. Audi Australia's director Jeff Mannering has reportedly said to CarSales in an interview that a new full-size flagship SUV is expected to arrive in the market by 2026.

Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's

When asked whether a larger and more expensive Q series model would make sense in the carmaker's product range, Mannering reportedly said that Audi is not there in some segments where others are already present. Clearly, his indication was at the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, which have been there in business since 2018 and 2006, respectively.

Mannering also hinted that the automaker may bring the Q9 within the next 24 months. "If you just look at volume versus different brands, we're not in some segments that others are in. Let's see what happens in the next 24 months," he said. Also, when asked to talk about the upcoming SUV's name, he reportedly said that Q9 is a catchy name.

The Audi Q9 could come as a seven-seater SUV with ample legroom for the third-row occupants. The automaker would target the US and China as the main markets for the SUV. Considering the fact that luxury car manufacturers are witnessing a surging growth in demand and sales in India for their high-end models, expect the Audi Q9 super-sized SUV to come to the country as well. Mercedes-Benz has just launched the GLS facelift in India, while the BMW X7 too is present in the country.

The Audi official has not revealed anything about the possible powertrain of the Q9 SUV. However, considering the automaker's aim to go all-electric, the Q9 could come available in both internal combustion engines and all-electric avatars. Expect more details about the car to be revealed in the coming months.

First Published Date: