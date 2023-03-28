Anand Mahindra in awe of this Bolero which went off road to get on rail tracks

Mahindra Bolero SUV is known for its rugged go-anywhere nature and is the best-selling car from the carmaker in India. A video of the off-road SUV being driven on railway tracks has gone viral on social. Its latest exploit has also left Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman of Mahindra, also express his awe at the capability of the SUV. The video was shot on the under-construction railway bridge on Chenab river in Kashmir. It is the world's tallest railway arch bridge.

The video shows the Bolero SUV being modified into a survey car on the railway tracks. A special platform has been made to put the SUV on the track. The SUV is seen being driven on the tracks while the construction continues to complete the bridge. The Chenab bridge in Kashmir is situated at a height of 359 metres from the riverbed, and is taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra said Bolero's capability has been reaching new highs. Taking to social media, Mahindra wrote, “They sum up why the founders of Mahindra decided to build off-road vehicles in independent India. They were meant to go where no paths existed & clear the way for others to follow." Mahindra and Mahindra is known to manufacture SUVs that are capable of tackling tough roads. Besides Bolero, the carmaker also offers its flagship models like Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N SUVs which offer off-road capabilities.

Bolero three-row SUV, which is quite popular as in rural India as well as in the hills, has been the highest selling model from Mahindra and Mahindra for several years now.

Bolero is not as feature-loaded as some of the other new generation Mahindra models. However, it has maintained its core fanbase for exactly the same reason - being more practical and versatile with more space to carry people or luggage. It is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 turbo diesel engine. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, it offers peak output of 75 bhp and peak torque of 210 Nm.

Mahindra and Mahindra is scheduled to upgrade the Bolero SUV in coming days. The new Bolero is going to be reportedly based on the same platform as the new Scorpio-N launched last year. It is also expected to get the same ladder-on-frame chassis and updated design in its new generation.

