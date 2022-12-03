Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Cars News Alto K10 To Dzire: Maruti Cars With Highest Discounts Before Price Hike

Alto K10 to Dzire: Maruti cars with highest discounts before price hike

Maruti Suzuki is all set to hike prices of its cars from January. However, it is offering heavy discounts on most of its cars this month before new prices kick in. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of more than 50,000 on select models in November. The discounts include benefits like corporate discounts, exchange benefits and cash discounts besides complementary accessories or services. Newly launched models like Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 have been left out of the list.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹52,000 on hatchbacks like Alto K10, Wagon R, Dzire and S-Presso in November. (MINT_PRINT)

Maruti Suzuki is offering the biggest discount on the smallest car it has on offer. The new generation Alto K10 will come with benefits of up to 52,000 in November. This include benefits like cash discount of up to 30,000, exchange bonus worth 15,000 and corporate discount of up to 5,000. The automatic variants get up to 22,000 discount while the CNG variants are offered with a discount of 45,100.

The next big beneficiary among Maruti cars this month is Celerio with an overall benefit worth 46,000. The CNG version gets similar discount as the Alto K10 CNG while the automatic variants are offered with benefits up to 21,000.

Maruti Celerio is also offered with big discounts this month. The maximum you can save is 45,100 if you choose to buy the CNG variant of the hatchback. While the manual variants can fetch up to 36,000 discount, the automatic variants of Celerio are offered with up to Rs. 21,000 discount.

Maruti WagonR and Alto 800 are offered with discounts of up to 42,000. The Swift hatchback and Dzire sub-compact sedan are offered with up to 32,000 discount this month.

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it will hike prices of its cars from January. It said that there are cost pressures owing to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements which has made passing on some of the impact to customers ‘imperative’.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 WagonR SPresso Dzire Swift Baleno Grand Vitara Brezza
