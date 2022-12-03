Alto K10 to Dzire: Maruti cars with highest discounts before price hike

Maruti Suzuki is all set to hike prices of its cars from January. However, it is offering heavy discounts on most of its cars this month before new prices kick in. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of more than ₹50,000 on select models in November. The discounts include benefits like corporate discounts, exchange benefits and cash discounts besides complementary accessories or services. Newly launched models like Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6 have been left out of the list.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the biggest discount on the smallest car it has on offer. The new generation Alto K10 will come with benefits of up to ₹52,000 in November. This include benefits like cash discount of up to ₹30,000, exchange bonus worth ₹15,000 and corporate discount of up to ₹5,000. The automatic variants get up to ₹22,000 discount while the CNG variants are offered with a discount of ₹45,100.

The next big beneficiary among Maruti cars this month is Celerio with an overall benefit worth ₹46,000. The CNG version gets similar discount as the Alto K10 CNG while the automatic variants are offered with benefits up to ₹21,000.

Maruti WagonR and Alto 800 are offered with discounts of up to ₹42,000. The Swift hatchback and Dzire sub-compact sedan are offered with up to ₹32,000 discount this month.

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it will hike prices of its cars from January. It said that there are cost pressures owing to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements which has made passing on some of the impact to customers ‘imperative’.

