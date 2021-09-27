After Taigun, Volkswagen gets ready to launch 2021 Tiguan SUV

Volkswagen will drive in the facelift version of the Tiguan SUV later this year. The carmaker has confirmed that the launch of the 2021 Tiguan SUV is likely to take place around the end of November, after the festive season is over. This will be Volkswagen's second big launch this year after the German carmaker drove in Taigun last week, its first compact SUV in India.

Volkswagen had unveiled the new generation Tiguan SUV earlier in March this year. It was launched in the global markets, like the United States, earlier this year. Though Volkswagen chose to keep the interiors of the Tiguan facelift SUV under the wraps from journalists, the look of the 2021 Tiguan is more or less the same as of the model sold abroad.

At one glance, the exterior design of the new generation Tiguan SUV may seem like a shorter version of the three-row Tiguan Allspace SUV. At least the grille looks identical, and quite typically Volkswagen, with four horizontal chrome lines running the length of it. It is flanked by headlights which will come with the carmaker's new IQ. Light technology. The tech helps the headlight to adjust its brightness and reach according to situations.

Though Volkswagen has not officially shared any detail about the interiors, it is likely to get several updates inside the cabin. For instance, Volkswagen will pack in a digital cockpit instrument cluster measuring about 8-inches as a standard feature. It is also likely to offer the option to upgrade it to a 10-inch Digital Cockpit Pro. The 2021 Tiguan facelift will also get the MIB3 infotainment as standard.

Expect the new Tiguan SUV to offer other features like wireless charging and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices. The interface for climate control is likely to be touch-enabled. It is also likely to offer power adjustments for the driver and passenger seats.

Volkswagen had also confirmed that the Tiguan for India will also get premium Vienna leather seats, illuminated scuff plates, Panoramic sunroof, 30 shades of ambient lights and much more.