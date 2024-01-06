Actor Sharvari Wagh brings home the new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV

Actor Sharvari Wagh, known for her performances in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, has brought home the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC. The actor was recently spotted taking delivery of her new prized possession, images of which were shared on social media by the dealership. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC was launched last year and is presently priced from ₹74.20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC features a larger grille with a bolder three-pointed star logo. The LED headlights have been redesigned while the profile remains identical. The rear gets new slimmer LED taillights connected by a blacked-out bar on the tailgate. The cabin borrows heavily from the C-Class sedan including the 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen information display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console.

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV drive review: Bettering the beauty of a beast

The new GLC is also loaded on the feature front complete with an air purifier, 360-degree cameras, 64-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats with memory function and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets the virtual ‘transparent bonnet’ feature that uses the front camera to show what’s underneath the SUV. The model can also be raised by 20 mm for better off-roading ability. On the feature front, the new GLC SUV gets seven airbags, pre-safe ADAS tech, and a whole lot more.

Watch: Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review

While it’s unclear as to which version has Sharvari Wagh opted for, the new-gen GLC is available with petrol and diesel engine options. This includes the GLC 300 with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor tuned for 254 bhp and 400 Nm, while the GLC 220d is the more popular iteration with the 2.0-litre oil burner that churns out 194 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. The engines also get a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and an integrated starter generator that helps produce an additional 22.6 bhp and 200 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive as standard.

On the work front, Wagh has two projects in the works. She will be seen in Munjya and Vedaa next with both movies scheduled for release later this year.

First Published Date: