Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has become costlier by 4,000

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 18, 2023

Maruti Suzuki's flagship SUV sold through Nexa retail network has received a host new features that led to price hike

All the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid variants have received new features and resultantly a price hike

Technically, a cousin of Toyota Urban Cruiser, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos etc

The Strong Hybrid variants of the SUV now receive new pedestrian safety features

The SUV has received an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)

The AVAS will alert drivers and pedestrians about the presence of the vehicle

AVAS emits alarm sound when there is any object five feet away from the SUV

AVAS has been added to meet the upcoming vehicle safety norms

It is an addition to the list of wide range of safety features onboard the Grand Vitara
