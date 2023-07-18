Maruti Suzuki's flagship SUV sold through Nexa retail network has received a host new features that led to price hike
All the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid variants have received new features and resultantly a price hike
Technically, a cousin of Toyota Urban Cruiser, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos etc
The Strong Hybrid variants of the SUV now receive new pedestrian safety features
The SUV has received an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)
The AVAS will alert drivers and pedestrians about the presence of the vehicle
AVAS emits alarm sound when there is any object five feet away from the SUV
AVAS has been added to meet the upcoming vehicle safety norms
It is an addition to the list of wide range of safety features onboard the Grand Vitara