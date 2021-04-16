55-inch screen? Five unbelievable features of Mercedes EQS electric vehicle

Mercedes EQS has been officially unveiled by the German car maker and it claims to be a bold drive into what the future of luxury personal mobility powered by batteries would be all about. Mercedes is touting EQS as the benchmark that others would have to rise up to and because it is the S-Class of EVs, the vehicle has been loaded to the brim with some absolutely impressive features.

Here's taking a look at five such features that promise to set Mercedes EQS not just apart from any other electric vehicle anywhere in the world but also from the S-Class.