55-inch screen? Five unbelievable features of Mercedes EQS electric vehicle

55-inch screen? Five unbelievable features of Mercedes EQS electric vehicle2 min read . 12:53 PM IST
- Mercedes EQS seeks to stand out among not just other electric vehicles that Mercedes has or will offer but also be a benchmark for rivals.
Mercedes EQS has been officially unveiled by the German car maker and it claims to be a bold drive into what the future of luxury personal mobility powered by batteries would be all about. Mercedes is touting EQS as the benchmark that others would have to rise up to and because it is the S-Class of EVs, the vehicle has been loaded to the brim with some absolutely impressive features.
Here's taking a look at five such features that promise to set Mercedes EQS not just apart from any other electric vehicle anywhere in the world but also from the S-Class.
The EQS boasts of a mammoth screen on the dash that stretches from one side to the other. Combined, the screen - called MBUX Hyperscreen - measures 55 inches. That is bigger than some of the more commonly sold television sets in the world.
The main 17.7-inch central screen is a stunner in its own right but there are 12.3-inch digital displays for the driver as well as front passenger. Movie? Sure. Vital drive stats? Of course.
EQS is the world's most aerodynamic production car. The EV has a drag co-efficient of just 0.20Cd. For reference, the updated Tesla Model S claims to have a figure of 0.208Cd and Lucid Air figure stands at 0.21. Mercedes' own 2021 S-Class has a drag co-efficient of 0.22Cd.
A low front end, tapered corners, cooling ducts with air shutters are just some of the ways EQS has managed to achieve this figure.
EQS gets a choice between two battery packs - a 90 kWh or a high-performance 107.8 kWh. This second battery is claimed to be more advanced than most others and features 12 modules of around 9 kWh.
Mercedes is claiming that the EQS can drive around 700 kilometres per charge in ideal conditions and with proper driving traits. Additionally, the 2.5-tonne vehicle can fire to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
EQS may be as much of a super computer as it is an electric vehicle par excellence. The computing responsibilities on board will be taken care by an octa-core CPU and with 24GB of RAM.
Additionally, a number of sensors are placed all around the EQS which will send a wide variety of data to help the driver as well assist with the Artificial Intelligence system.
Mercedes calls the navigation system Electric Intelligence and it is easy to see just why. The system takes into consideration driving style and speed while also monitoring topography and weather patterns. This could be crucial in determining how much distance can be covered per charge and if dynamics change en route, it can inform driver in time. The system, quite obviously, can navigate the car to the nearest charging station.