2025 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut at New York Auto Show

Hyundai has unveiled the 2025 Tucson at the New York International Auto Show. The SUV comes with cosmetic changes as well as feature additions. 2025 Tucson 2.5L models will arrive at U.S. dealerships in June 2024, while 1.6L turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available in late summer 2024. As of now, there is no official announcement of the new Tucson coming to the Indian market. However, there is a possibility that it might come to Indian shores through the CKD route by the end of this year or next year.