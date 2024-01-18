2024 Suzuki Swift arrives at showrooms in Japan. Check out real-life images

Suzuki unveiled the 2024 Swift at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show and it is now on sale in the Japanese market. We already know that Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the Swift facelift in the Indian market. In Japan, the production of the 2024 Swift has already started and the manufacturer has started dispatching the new hatchback to its dealers in Japan. Here are a few images that were clicked while the Swift facelift was parked at the dealership.

The 2024 Swift is finished in a dual-tone colour scheme of white body colour with a black roof. The design language is more of an evolution instead of a revolution. It gets a new set of LED headlamps with a projector setup and a smoked effect. There would be a new grille and bumper as well. On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels but the overall silhouette is still very similar to the outgoing model. At the rear, there is a new set of LED tail lamps and a revised bumper.

