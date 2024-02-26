2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift breaks cover, India launch likely soon

Hyundai has taken the wrap off the facelifted iteration of its i20 N Line hot hatch in Europe. Interestingly, the OEM launched the updated version of the Hyundai i20 N Line in the Indian market in September last year . Now, with the car receiving more updates in its latest avatar, the hatchback is expected to come to Indian shores in the coming months.

The 2024 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift comes with a sportier design and more features compared to the pre-facelifted version. The new i20 N Line comes with a new textured radiator grille with N badging, N line-specific sporty bumpers at the front and rear, and red inserts on the front bumper and side skirts. The car gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a revamped design and chrome-garnished twin exhausts.

Interestingly, with all these cosmetic updates, the latest avatar of the Hyundai i20 N Line doesn't look much different from the hatchback that is currently on sale in India since September 2023. Hyundai has also introduced four new exterior colours to the car to ramp up its appeal further. These new colours are Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Vibrant Blue Pearl, and Lucid Lime Metallic.

Inside the cabin, the new Hyundai i20 N Line gets a host of updates as well. It features an all-black theme for the dashboard, enhancing the sporty vibe. The interior controls and accents in striking red give it a contrasting theme. Further, the new i20 N Line gets an exclusive N Line multifunction steering wheel with perforated leather and red contrast stitching. Other updates include a sportier gear shifter, sports pedals with an aluminium finish, and N Line-specific sports seats.

Among other features, the hatchback gets a touchscreen infotainment system with mobile connectivity, a wireless charger, a single-pane sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, multi-colour ambient light, and a Bose audio system etc.

While the design and features have been updated, the powertrain of the hot hatch remains unchanged. It continues to get power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission unit on offer as well. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque.

